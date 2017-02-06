Contests

National MNCC Winners for March

Alton Strupp | The Courier-Journal
NEWS | 6.24.17

CNN Sidesteps White House Camera Ban with Sketch Artist

By Tom Burton
NEWS | 6.20.17

Syrian Portraits Vandalized at Pittsburgh Exhibit

Staff Report
Contests | 6.2.17

Chad Nelson Wins Video Photographer and Editor of the Year Titles

Staff Report
AWARDS | 6.16.17

Military Photographer and Videographer of the Year Winners

Staff Report
TRAINING | 5.17.17

Multimedia Immersion Workshop Kicks Off Intense Week of Training

By Wasim Ahmad
On Assignment | 5.5.17

Mario Tama Covers Communities During Rio's Olympics

By Sabrina Burse
News Photographer Magazine

Standing Up: Women in Photojournalism

Photo of Lynsey Addario by Bryan Denton
Aug. 18-19, 2017 | Madison, WI

Madison Driving Short Course

Join us August 18-19, 2017 for a short course in Madison, WI. Speakers will include Dave Delozier, a former NPPA Photographer of the Year who made the transition to being an MMJ and Anne Herbst, an Emmy, Murrow and NPPA award winning journalist at KUSA in Denver.

Summer 2017 | Multiple Locations

Drone Journalism School

In three days, we will show you all you need to know about the basic skills and prepare you to study for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 drone pilot’s certificate. You’ll also learn about the innovative ways stories can be told (including virtual reality storytelling) as well as explore the ethical issues surrounding drones, including privacy issues.

Oct 28 - Oct 29, 2017 | Austin, TX

Women in Visual Journalism Conference

NPPA’s Women in Visual Journalism Conference is returning for its third year since it’s revival in 2015. The conference is scheduled for October 28-29 and the University of Texas at Austin, at the Belo Center for New Media.

NORTHWEST: Marc Lester | Alaska Dispatch News: 1st Place Feature/Single, April 2017

MIDWEST: Jeremy Hogan | Bloomington (Indiana) Herald-Times: 1st Feature/Single, April 2017

CENTRAL: Michael Zamora | The Des Moines Register: 1st Place Feature/Single, April 2017

NY/INTERNATIONAL: Steve Pfost | Newsday: 1st Place General News, April 2017

WEST: Bill Alkofer | The Orange County Register: 1st Place Sports Action, April 2017

SOUTH: Rebecca Blackwell | The Associated Press: 3rd Place Photo Story/Essay, April 2017

NEW ENGLAND: Alyssa Stone | Hingham Journal: 3rd Place General News, April 2017

SOUTHEAST: Loren Elliott | Tampa Bay Times: 1st Place Sports Feature, April 2017

MID-ATLANTIC: Scott Serio | Baltimore Sun Media Group: 1st Place General News, April 2017

NATIONAL: Melissa Sue Gerrits | The Fayetteville Observer, 1st Place Spots News, March 2017

CONTESTS

Winners from the NPPA TV Quarterly Contest

Watch the winning videos on the NPPA competitions page.

"Shine" is a video by Forest Sanders of WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee about a shoe shine expert and his lesser-known family legacy. It won 1st Place for Feature in Solo Video of the TV Quarterly contest for the 1st Quarter, 2017.

