Join us August 18-19, 2017 for a short course in Madison, WI. Speakers will include Dave Delozier, a former NPPA Photographer of the Year who made the transition to being an MMJ and Anne Herbst, an Emmy, Murrow and NPPA award winning journalist at KUSA in Denver.
In three days, we will show you all you need to know about the basic skills and prepare you to study for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 drone pilot’s certificate. You’ll also learn about the innovative ways stories can be told (including virtual reality storytelling) as well as explore the ethical issues surrounding drones, including privacy issues.
NPPA’s Women in Visual Journalism Conference is returning for its third year since it’s revival in 2015. The conference is scheduled for October 28-29 and the University of Texas at Austin, at the Belo Center for New Media.
Watch the winning videos on the NPPA competitions page.
"Shine" is a video by Forest Sanders of WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee about a shoe shine expert and his lesser-known family legacy. It won 1st Place for Feature in Solo Video of the TV Quarterly contest for the 1st Quarter, 2017.